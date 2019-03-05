Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is not certain freshman forward Zion Williamson will be ready to play in Saturday's game against rival North Carolina.

Krzyzewski told reporters following Duke's 71–70 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night that Williamson "did some basketball stuff" earlier in the day, but he doesn't want to "push" the freshman's return.

"I don't think he’ll be ready for Saturday [vs. UNC]," Coack K said, per The Athletic's C.L. Brown. "I have to be careful not to push this. I’d be surprised if he’s not ready by the ACC tournament."

Williamson has not played since suffering a Grade 1 right knee sprain on Feb. 20 against UNC. He sustained the knee injury just over 30 seconds into the game when he lost possession of the ball and slipped, causing him to rip through his shoe. Duke listed Williamson as day-to-day the next day and has been cautious to not rush his return.

In 26 games this season, Williamson has averaged 21.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is projected to be a possible No. 1 NBA draft pick.

No. 4 Duke travels to No. 3 UNC on Saturday, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. The ACC tournament starts on March 12 and Coach K sounds hopeful that Williamson will be ready.