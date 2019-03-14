March Madness is upon us and it's time to get your brackets ready.

The 68-team field will be announced on Selection Sunday and you can now download a printable bracket to fill out before the NCAA Tournament begins. The "First Four" takes place on March 19-20 in Dayton and is televised on Tru TV. The first round of 64 teams begins on March 21. The Final Four begins on April 6 and the National Championship Game is on April 8.

Download your printable bracket here

This post will be updated once the official bracket is announced on the Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

