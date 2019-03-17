Tired of Busted Brackets? Play SI’s Realtime Brackets game. Make the switch and host your tournament pool here. Click here to learn more.

As if you needed another reason to be all in or completely antagonistic to Zion Williamson and this year's Duke squad, the Blue Devils were pegged as the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA tournament Sunday.

After Williamson put together an incredible ACC tournament run that ended with Duke winning its 21st conference tournament and the freshman sensation winning tournament MVP, he and his teammates got right back to work as usual.

This tournament will be a quest for the program's and coach Mike Krzyzewski's sixth national championship. So how does the squad feel now that the bracket is set?

Wake up as an ACC Champ ✅



Get the #1 overall. ✅



Let’s do this @ZionW32 💪#SI6HTS pic.twitter.com/Bh7vvFOct3 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 17, 2019

Let's see if these "killers" are ready to win six more games.

