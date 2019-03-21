Ja Morant is the sophomore point guard for the Murray State Racers and projected to go No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft.

He is from Dalzell, South Carolina and attended Crestwood High School before going to Murray State in 2017.

His full name is Temetrius Jamel Morant and he was born on Aug. 10, 1999.

According to Yahoo Sports Pat Forde, he was discovered by Murray State coach James Kane when he stopped by a concession stand at a high school gym.