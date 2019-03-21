Who Is Ja Morant and How Did He Get to Murray State?

What is the full first name of Murray State guard Ja Morant, who many are excited to see in the 2019 NCAA tournament?

By Khadrice Rollins
March 21, 2019

Ja Morant is the sophomore point guard for the Murray State Racers and projected to go No. 2 in the 2019 NBA draft.

He is from Dalzell, South Carolina and attended Crestwood High School before going to Murray State in 2017.

His full name is Temetrius Jamel Morant and he was born on Aug. 10, 1999.

According to Yahoo Sports Pat Forde, he was discovered by Murray State coach James Kane when he stopped by a concession stand at a high school gym.

