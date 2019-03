The tournament has begun. But it’s not too late to fill out a bracket. You still can play SI’s Realtime Bracket Challenge. And if your original pick is losing, you can make the call to switch during live games. Sign up now.

Loyola-Chicago didn't return to March Madness this year, but team chaplain and international celebrity Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt still filled out her bracket.

Sister Jean spoke with Access Hollywood to share her thoughts on the 2019 NCAA tournament. The 99-year-old predicted that North Carolina will get knocked out "early" and had a surprising answer for who she thinks could be this year's Cinderella story.

"I don't think you're going to have a Cinderella this year," she said. "It doesn't happen every year. We were just fortunate that it happened to us last year."

When asked to reveal her picks for the Final Four, Sister Jean said she thinks Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky will be the teams left standing.

Last year, the world fell in love with Sister Jean during Loyola-Chicago's improbable rise at March Madness. The Ramblers went on an incredible 14-game winning streak to reach the Final Four before losing to Michigan. Since then, Sister Jean has received her own bobblehead, thrown out the first pitch at a Cubs game and celebrated her 99th birthday on Loyola's campus with a huge cake.