If your friends don't get as hyped for you as Zion Williamson did when R.J. Barrett slammed home this dunk against North Dakota State, you should get some new friends.

During Duke's 85–62 first-round victory over NDSU, the two became the first pair of freshmen to score 25 points or more in the same game. In the midst of the contest, Barrett broke out for an uncontested fastbreak before finishing an impressive two-handed reverse dunk.

R.J. Barrett shows out on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/0MPLZWaIxo — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 23, 2019

Perhaps even more awesome than Barrett's jam was Williamson's celebration. The 6'7", 280-pound star forward–who put on an absolute show during the Blue Devils' win–was photographed by Getty's Kevin C. Cox leaping nearly as high as Barrett on the play.

This sequence of pics speaks for itself:

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Look familiar? Perhaps the Zion comparisons to NBA icon LeBron James are unfair, but this particular moment certainly fosters memories of James's Kodak moment with Dwyane Wade, when the two completed an alley-oop against the Bucks in 2010. The photo was captured by Morry Gash of the Associated Press.

Photo credit: Morry Gash/Associated Press

Regardless, Williamson and Barrett provided a snapshot moment that basketball fans are sure to cherish for a long time.