Local newspapers celebrated Virginia's Final Four win over Auburn with a series of headlines honoring Saturday night's hero: junior guard Kyle Guy.

Three free throws from Guy with 0.6 seconds on the clock sent the Cavaliers to their first national championship game in program history.

The sequence started when the sharpshooter from Indianapolis sunk a contested three from the corner with 6.5 seconds remaining to bring the game within one. As Virginia's Ty Jerome brought the ball up the court on the Cavaliers' next possession, he dished to Guy in the opposite corner after avoiding a foul call on a controversial double dribble.

Guy then missed his three as time expired but a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty during the play. The 6'2" three-year starter sunk all three of his free throws to win the game for Virginia, 63–62, sending Tony Bennett's troops to Monday's title game.

The Daily Progress honored Guy's Final Four heroics with its "What a Guy!" headline for Sunday's paper.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch went with "Cool Hand Kyle" for its celebratory cover.

Virginia will take on Texas Tech in Monday night's national title game. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET.