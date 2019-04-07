'What a Guy!': Local Newspapers Celebrate Virginia's Final Four Win

Kyle Guy stars for Virginia as local papers celebrate the 'Hoos Final Four victory.

By Emily Caron
April 07, 2019

Local newspapers celebrated Virginia's Final Four win over Auburn with a series of headlines honoring Saturday night's hero: junior guard Kyle Guy.

Three free throws from Guy with 0.6 seconds on the clock sent the Cavaliers to their first national championship game in program history. 

The sequence started when the sharpshooter from Indianapolis sunk a contested three from the corner with 6.5 seconds remaining to bring the game within one. As Virginia's Ty Jerome brought the ball up the court on the Cavaliers' next possession, he dished to Guy in the opposite corner after avoiding a foul call on a controversial double dribble

Guy then missed his three as time expired but a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty during the play. The 6'2" three-year starter sunk all three of his free throws to win the game for Virginia, 63–62, sending Tony Bennett's troops to Monday's title game.

The Daily Progress honored Guy's Final Four heroics with its "What a Guy!" headline for Sunday's paper.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch went with "Cool Hand Kyle" for its celebratory cover.

Virginia will take on Texas Tech in Monday night's national title game. Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message