Virginia's Ty Jerome Brushes Off Questions About Missed Double Dribble

Jerome was at the center of a controversial no-call during the crazy ending to Virginia's Final Four win over Auburn.

By Emily Caron
April 06, 2019

Virginia's Ty Jerome passed on questions about the lack of call on his controversial double dribble during the Cavaliers' last-second win over Auburn on Saturday night in the Final Four.

The sequence started as Guy sunk a contested three from the corner with 6.5 seconds remaining to bring the game within one. As Jerome brought the ball up court on the Cavaliers' next possession, he can be seen accidentally bumping the ball off his back foot, after which he repossessed it with both hands and restarted his dribble. No call was made on Jerome, who then dished a pass to Guy in the opposite corner. 

Guy missed his three as time expired, seemingly ending the game at 62–60, but a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty during the play. The junior guard then sunk all three of his free throws to seal the victory for Virginia, 63–62, sending Tony Bennett's team to its first national championship game in program history. 

“People can say what they want," Jerome said after the game. "We’re going to the national championship.”

The call sparked debate online and among analysts about which calls were correctly made. Jerome's double dribble was missed, but Doughty was called for fouling Guy on the next play, which sent him to the line for the win.

There will be no statement given in regards to the double dribble call, according to the national coordinator of officiating. 

Jerome said he thought the officials missed a call on Auburn's Bryce Brown as well.

“I think the ref missed a foul call," Jerome added. "They were giving fouls on purpose, and [Bryce Brown] grabbed me. I lost the ball. The ref let that foul go, so how’s he going to call double dribble?"

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl noticed the no-call but refused to criticize officials, while Brown said the NCAA needed "new refs" on his way to the locker room.

Jerome finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

      Modal message