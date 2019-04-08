Baylor power forward Lauren Cox won't need surgery after suffering a left knee injury in her team's 82–81 win over Notre Dame in the national championship game on Sunday night, the school announced Monday.

She was diagnosed with an MCL sprain with bone bruising on Monday. There is no timetable for her return.

Cox was wheeled off the court late in the third quarter with the Bears ahead 62–50 after falling and buckling her knee. She returned to the bench in the fourth quarter to cheer her team on to its third national title in program history. She had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks before exiting.

Following the win, Cox raised the trophy with tears in her eyes and head coach Kim Mulkey gave an emotional interview.

Cox was named as a third-team All-American by the USBWA and Associated Press. She is the two-time defending Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.