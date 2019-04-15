Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Virginia Junior Kyle Guy Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Kyle Guy scored at least 24 in two of Virginia's final three games and hit the game-winning free throws in the other contest.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 16, 2019

After a sensational effort in the NCAA tournament that led to getting named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Virginia junior Kyle Guy announced Tuesday he will declare for the 2019 NBA draft.

Guy announced his decision in a post on Instagram, writing that while he intends to sign with an agent, he will still leave the option open to return to school. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 10th, at 5 p.m. ET, but Guy must withdraw within 10 days of the combine–by May 29–to retain eligibility. Under the new NCAA rules, players can now also return to school without losing a year of eligibility if they go undrafted.

"Today I will be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft and signing with an agent," Guy wrote. "I am diving in to this with two feet to achieve my dream but I will leave the option of coming back to school open."

View this post on Instagram

Thankful... 🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) on

?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Guy averaged 15.4 points while shooting 42.6% from three and snagging 4.5 rebounds a game this past season for the Cavaliers. In the NCAA tournament, he went for 25 points in an epic Elite Eight contest against Purdue, then sunk the game-winning free throws with less than a second left to knock off Auburn in the Final Four before dropping 24 in the championship game against Texas Tech.

Guy has gotten regular minutes in Tony Bennett's rotation since his freshman year. During his three seasons, he shot 42.5% from three while taking 5.6 attempts from deep per game.

Guy does not appear on the latest Mock Draft or Big Board from Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, but a solid showing at the draft combine and in the lead-up before June combined with his success in the tournament could vault him up the board, similar to Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo who was the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

