Four-star guard Rejean "Boogie" Ellis verbally committed to Memphis on Monday, according to 247Sports's Evan Daniels.

Ellis is the No. 6 combo guard recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports. He originally committed to Duke out of Mission Bay High School in San Diego in November 2018, but asked to be released from his letter of intent in May.

Memphis now has the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. Head coach Penny Hardaway landed five-star James Wiseman in November 2018 and four-star guard Lester Quinones this past Friday. Wiseman is the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the class of 2019.

“I’m going to Memphis,” Ellis told Daniels on Monday. “Just the opportunity to learn from Penny at the point guard spot and be able to show me first hand on how to be a point guard and the opportunity to come and play right away with some great pieces around James Wiseman, DJ Jeffries and Lester [Quinones].”

Hardaway went 21–13, 11–7 AAC in his first season with the Tigers in 2018-19. Memphis last reached the NCAA tournament in 2014.