Kansas Lands Graduate Transfer Isaiah Moss After He Originally Committed to Arkansas

Isaiah Moss played three years at Iowa and averaged more than 20 minutes a game while shooting 39.1% from three during that time.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 10, 2019

Kansas got a major boost to its outside shooting for next season as graduate transfer Isaiah Moss announced Monday he will be leaving Iowa for the Jayhawks.

Moss had initially committed to Arkansas for his final season of college ball but decommitted last week.

Last season with the Hawkeyes, Moss averaged 9.2 points and shot 42.1% from three. The previous season he posted 11.1 points per game and connected on 38.6% of his triples.

Kansas was 143rd in the nation in three-point percentage last season at 35%, but lost its only two player who attempted more than 100 shots from the outside, Lagerald Vick and Quentin Grimes (the latter of whom is transferring). With the three-point line getting pushed back for next season, Moss is a major addition to a squad that was already projected to be one of the best in the nation. Kansas was sixth in SI's Top 25 summer reset.

The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a year in which they snapped their streak of 14 straight seasons with at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and were bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

