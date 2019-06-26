Report: Kerry Blackshear Jr. Transferring to Florida From Virginia Tech

Blackshear Jr. was widely regarded as the best available grad transfer in 2019.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 26, 2019

After spending three seasons at Virginia Tech, forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. will play at the University of Florida for his last year of eligibility, according to multiple reports

Blackshear was widely considered the best available grad transfer on the market, and his commitment is an instant boost for Florida's 2019–20 season prospects.

After withdrawing from the NBA draft at the deadline and announcing he would continue to explore transfer options, the 6'10" Blackshear visited a quartet of SEC schools in June: Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky,

Last season, Blackshear averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 50.8% overall and 33.3% from distance. He was named All-ACC second team and helped the Hokies reach the Sweet 16, when he scored 18 points with 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks as they took No. 1 overall seed Duke down to the wire in defeat. Head coach Buzz Williams later left for the same job at Texas A&M.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message