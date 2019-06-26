After spending three seasons at Virginia Tech, forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. will play at the University of Florida for his last year of eligibility, according to multiple reports.

Blackshear was widely considered the best available grad transfer on the market, and his commitment is an instant boost for Florida's 2019–20 season prospects.

After withdrawing from the NBA draft at the deadline and announcing he would continue to explore transfer options, the 6'10" Blackshear visited a quartet of SEC schools in June: Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky,

Last season, Blackshear averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 50.8% overall and 33.3% from distance. He was named All-ACC second team and helped the Hokies reach the Sweet 16, when he scored 18 points with 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks as they took No. 1 overall seed Duke down to the wire in defeat. Head coach Buzz Williams later left for the same job at Texas A&M.