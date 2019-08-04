Kentucky Lands Four-Star Forward Cam'Ron Fletcher to Bolster 2020 Class

Kentucky already got a commitment from five-star prospect BJ Boston, and now the class of 2020 has doubled thanks to Cam'Ron Fletcher.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 04, 2019

Kentucky's 2020 recruiting class now has two commits after four-star prospect Cam'Ron Fletcher announced his decision to join the Wildcats Sunday.

According to 247 Sports, Fletcher is one of the top 40 recruits in the class of 2020, and stands at 6'6". The small forward currently plays at Vashon High School in St. Louis and was also being recruited by Michigan State, Alabama, Arkansas and Creighton.

Fletcher took a visit to Kentucky on Aug. 1, according to 247 Sports.

Late last month, the Wildcats got a commitment from five-star prospect BJ Boston Jr., who will play his senior year of high school next season at Sierra Canyon.

With Boston and Fletcher now expected to attend, Kentucky has the No. 3 recruiting class for 2020, behind Virginia and Duke, according to 247 Sports.

