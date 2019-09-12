Four-star power forward Lance Ware committed to John Calipari's 2020 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon, the top-50 recruit confirmed to PrepCircuit.com.

The New Jersey native picked Kentucky over finalists Michigan, Ohio State, Providence and Miami. Ware was also offered a scholarship by Louisville.

“I’m committing to Kentucky because of Coach Calipari and their family-like atmosphere,” Ware told PrepCircuit. “I just felt like it was the best opportunity where I could get high academics and basketball. Coach Calipari is one of the best coaches around and I just like everything about the situation.”

Ware averaged 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on the Nike EYBL travel circuit this summer to go with 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over five games at Peach Jam. The Wildcats offered Ware a scholarship after his impressive Peach Jam performance.

The 6'9", 215-pound forward is currently ranked as the No. 32 prospect and No. 5 power forward in the 2020 class.

Ware joins fellow four-star forward Cam'Ron Fletcher and five-star guard BJ Boston Jr. in the class. His commitment lands the Wildcats a spot atop the 2020 recruiting class rankings, per 247Sports, knocking Virginia to No. 2.