Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday, which includes multiple Level 1 allegations against its men's basketball program, reports Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

According to Yahoo, the school was charged with lack of institutional control, three Level 1 violations in the men’s program and a head coach responsibility charge against Bill Self. There are also Level 2 allegations against the football program, including allowing an extra coach to work practice under former head coach David Beaty.

Level 1 violations carry the most severe punishment, including postseason bans and scholarship losses.

The Kansas City Star reported last week that the NCAA was preparing to issue a notice of allegations against the school. It comes after speculation following a top NCAA official who said the organization would reveal findings against schools that were involved in a pay-for-play recruiting scandal and were investigated by the FBI. Kansas center Silvio de Sousa was suspended for two years as a result of the probe, but his sentence was reduced to one year in May after an appeal. He was deemed eligible to play in the upcoming season after sitting the 2018-19 season due to the violations.

The violations are also tied to the recruitment of Billy Preston, whose mother was implicated in working with veteran adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola in court testimony and documents related to the corruption cases.

Evidence also included Gassnola and Self openly discussing adidas helping Kansas recruit players in texts. Per Yahoo, Self wrote in a text to Gassnola, "I’m happy with Adidas. Just got to get a couple real guys.”

In June, the NCAA issued a statement saying six schools would be notified of major allegations. NC State received a notice of allegations in July that included two Level 1 violations.