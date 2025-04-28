Alijah Arenas 'Doing Much Better' Four Days After Serious Car Crash
Four days after his involvement in a serious car accident, USC guard Alijah Arenas appears to be on the mend.
Arenas is expected to return home from the hospital "very soon," according to a Monday afternoon report from Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times that cited ex-UCLA forward Josiah Johnson, the co-host of a podcast with Alijah's father and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Sam Harris, Arenas's high school coach, echoed Johnson's assessment, telling Kartje that the guard was "doing much better each day."
Early Thursday morning, Arenas crashed a Tesla Cybertruck and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was reported to be in serious condition despite not breaking any bones.
Per Kartje, Arenas was able to communicate via writing the day after the crash and is now walking and talking.
An 11-point scorer in the annual McDonald's All-American Game, Arenas reclassified in order to join the Trojans for the upcoming season. He chose USC over Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville and others in the recruiting process.