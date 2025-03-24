SI

Arizona’s KJ Lewis Got a Technical Foul for His Baffling Move After Missing Easy Dunk

Andy Nesbitt

Arizona's KJ Lewis missed a dunk and then got called for a technical foul during his team's win over Oregon in the NCAA tournament.
The Arizona Wildcats beat the Oregon Ducks, 87-83, on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16 in the men's NCAA tournament. They were able to get the victory despite one of their players getting called for a technical foul on one of the weirdest plays of the postseason.

In case you missed it, sophomore guard KJ Lewis went to throw down an uncontested, two-handed dunk midway through the second half. He ended up missing the easy dunk, though, and then while hanging on the rim he caught the ball and put it in the basket.

The refs blew the whistle and called a technical on him for hanging on the rim. So not only did he suffer the embarrassment of blowing an easy dunk during a huge game, but then play stopped and he got punished for his move.

Lewis shared his thoughts on that play after the game:

Lewis had 12 points in the win and helped Arizona set up a date with Duke in the next round, but it's safe to say he won't forget that play for quite some time.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

