Arizona’s KJ Lewis Got a Technical Foul for His Baffling Move After Missing Easy Dunk
The Arizona Wildcats beat the Oregon Ducks, 87-83, on Sunday night to advance to the Sweet 16 in the men's NCAA tournament. They were able to get the victory despite one of their players getting called for a technical foul on one of the weirdest plays of the postseason.
In case you missed it, sophomore guard KJ Lewis went to throw down an uncontested, two-handed dunk midway through the second half. He ended up missing the easy dunk, though, and then while hanging on the rim he caught the ball and put it in the basket.
The refs blew the whistle and called a technical on him for hanging on the rim. So not only did he suffer the embarrassment of blowing an easy dunk during a huge game, but then play stopped and he got punished for his move.
This was wild:
Lewis shared his thoughts on that play after the game:
Lewis had 12 points in the win and helped Arizona set up a date with Duke in the next round, but it's safe to say he won't forget that play for quite some time.