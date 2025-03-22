SI

Bryant’s Earl Timberlake Was Covered in Blood After Taking an Elbow to the Head

Earl Timberlake speaks with an official after getting bloodied.
Michigan State took a 33-28 lead into halftime against the No. 15 seed Bryant Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night. While the Spartans got 15 off the bench from Coen Carr, Bryant got 15 combined from Rafael Pinzon and Earl Timberlake.

Timberlake might have scored more but he spent part of the first half in the locker room getting patched up after he took an errant elbow to the forehead while fighting for the ball under the basket with Michigan State's Carson Cooper.

Cooper's elbow opened up a cut on Timberlake's head that bled.

A lot.

By the time Timberlake sat up and started complaining to the official, his face was covered in blood.

After review, the officials decided that it was incidental contact.

Timberlake, Bryant's leading rebounder this season, had the cut covered up enough to return to the game a few minutes later.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

