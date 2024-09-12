SI

Butler Made the Coolest Musical Video to Announce 2025 Big East Men's Hoops Schedule

The Bulldogs did their homework on the history of popular song.

Patrick Andres

Feb 20, 2024; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts during a timeout the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion.
Feb 20, 2024; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta reacts during a timeout the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

In recent years, social media specialists across the country have turned the humble art of the sports schedule release into a complex art form.

On Thursday, however, Butler showed college basketball fans the value of a simple concept effectively executed.

The Bulldogs announced their 2025 Big East men's hoops schedule with a musical video that assigned each of the team's 10 conference opponents to songs that related in some form or fashion to the team.

Here's a brief rundown of the 10 songs included in the promo, and the teams they matched up with.

"Connecticut" by Bing Crosby and Judy Garland (1947), Connecticut: Pretty self-explanatory.

"Omaha" by Counting Crows (1993), Creighton: Its lyrics are notable for being CBS college basketball guru Jon Rothstein's go-to tagline for Creighton.

"End of Beginning" by Djo (2022), DePaul: Written specifically to allude to singer/actor Joe Keery's time at DePaul.

"Chillin" by Wale ft. Lady Gaga (2009), Georgetown: Reference Washington D.C., home of Wale and the Hoyas.

"Milwaukee, Here I Come" by Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton (1969), Marquette: Self-explanatory.

"The Last Great American Dynasty" by Taylor Swift (2020), Providence: Written about the history of Swift's property in Westerly, R.I.

"Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys (2009), St. John's: By two New Yorkers, for New York.

"Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen (1975), Seton Hall: It's a little over an hour by car from Newark to Springsteen's hometown of Long Branch, N.J.

"Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti (1976), Villanova: The theme song of the movie Rocky, the greater Philadelphia area's finest export.

"Shout' by Isley Brothers (1959), Xavier: The Isleys were born and raised in the Cincinnati area.

For Butler, might we suggest "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX (given the Indianapolis-ness of The Fault in Our Stars) or "Cinderella Man" by Eminem (given the program's pedigree)?

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball