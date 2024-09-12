Butler Made the Coolest Musical Video to Announce 2025 Big East Men's Hoops Schedule
In recent years, social media specialists across the country have turned the humble art of the sports schedule release into a complex art form.
On Thursday, however, Butler showed college basketball fans the value of a simple concept effectively executed.
The Bulldogs announced their 2025 Big East men's hoops schedule with a musical video that assigned each of the team's 10 conference opponents to songs that related in some form or fashion to the team.
Here's a brief rundown of the 10 songs included in the promo, and the teams they matched up with.
"Connecticut" by Bing Crosby and Judy Garland (1947), Connecticut: Pretty self-explanatory.
"Omaha" by Counting Crows (1993), Creighton: Its lyrics are notable for being CBS college basketball guru Jon Rothstein's go-to tagline for Creighton.
"End of Beginning" by Djo (2022), DePaul: Written specifically to allude to singer/actor Joe Keery's time at DePaul.
"Chillin" by Wale ft. Lady Gaga (2009), Georgetown: Reference Washington D.C., home of Wale and the Hoyas.
"Milwaukee, Here I Come" by Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton (1969), Marquette: Self-explanatory.
"The Last Great American Dynasty" by Taylor Swift (2020), Providence: Written about the history of Swift's property in Westerly, R.I.
"Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys (2009), St. John's: By two New Yorkers, for New York.
"Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen (1975), Seton Hall: It's a little over an hour by car from Newark to Springsteen's hometown of Long Branch, N.J.
"Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti (1976), Villanova: The theme song of the movie Rocky, the greater Philadelphia area's finest export.
"Shout' by Isley Brothers (1959), Xavier: The Isleys were born and raised in the Cincinnati area.
For Butler, might we suggest "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX (given the Indianapolis-ness of The Fault in Our Stars) or "Cinderella Man" by Eminem (given the program's pedigree)?