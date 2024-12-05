Cooper Flagg Had So Much Fun Celebrating With Fans After Duke’s Win Over Auburn
Cooper Flagg loves Duke fans, and they love him back.
The 17-year-old freshman guard and the No. 9-ranked Blue Devils hosted No. 2 Auburn at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night, and Duke emerged with an 84-78 upset win over the Tigers in front of 9,314 fans.
After the big win, Flagg, quickly becoming a fan favorite of The Cameron Crazies, made sure to celebrate the moment with the Blue Devils faithful. First, Flagg formed a heart with his hands, then proceeded to run alongside the fans, exchanging high fives with those in the first few rows of seats.
Here's video of the moment, per Vince Wolfram on X (formerly Twitter).
It's not difficult to see why Duke fans are so enamored with Flagg. The Newport, Me. native, who poured in a game-high 22 points on Wednesday night, is the youngest player on the Blue Devils' 2024-25 roster, but leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.
Duke (6-2) is currently ranked inside the top 10 and could rise inside the top-five after the big win vs. Auburn.