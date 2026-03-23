Creighton Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott Set to Retire at Season’s End

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott will be retiring at the end of the season, Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney confirmed on Monday.

McDermott will coach through the Bluejays’ run in tThe College Basketball Crown—a still-new postseason invitational tournament set to run from April 1–5 in Las Vegas. Once he steps down from the role, McDermott will be succeeded by coach-in-waiting Alan Huss.

McDermott took over the top job with the program in 2010, and navigated the Bluejays through their jump from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Big East, where they have proven a perennial contender. Under McDermott, Creighton reached the NCAA tournament 10 times in 15 years, including three runs to the Sweet 16 and one to the Elite Eight over the past five seasons. Fans will likely also remember Creighton’s 2013–14 season, when McDermott’s son Doug led the nation in scoring with the Bluejays under his father’s coaching.

While moving on from a coach with as long a tenure as McDermott is never easy, the transition to Huss taking over the program shouldn’t be too big a leap—Huss played for the Bluejays under McDermott’s predecessor Dana Altman and worked as an assistant under McDermott for seven seasons before leaving to take the top job at High Point in 2023. Before the start of the 2025–26 season, he rejoined the program with the understanding that the job would be his when McDermott decided to retire.

“It has been an incredible honor to lead the Creighton men’s basketball program for the past 16 years,” said McDermott in a statement. “I’m very proud of the young men that have proudly worn the Bluejay uniform and represented our program in a first-class manner. Witnessing their growth and development on and off the playing floor was especially gratifying.”

Creighton is set to play Rutgers on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown.

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