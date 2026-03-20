A Deadpan Kevin Willard Gave the Best In-Game Interview After Villanova’s Tough Start

No. 8 Villanova men's basketball coach Kevin Willard was surprisingly—and quite hilariously—honest during the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon, when his Wildcats were trailing No. 9 Utah State at the under-12 timeout in the first half.

Asked by TNT Sports' Lauren Shehadi how he planned to keep the Aggies out of the paint, where they had been outscoring Nova 16-2, Willard quickly and decisively replied, "I'm gonna fire my staff."

When Shehadi then pushed back—"Not now!" she insisted, giving the coach some runway to walk it back—Willard doubled down: "Yeah, I am, because we've given up eight points on underneath out of bounds defense, so the only thing I'm gonna do is fire them and get a new staff."

The coach then calmly walked over to his team, as Shehadi cracked a joke about the exchange. Woof.

Watch that below:

"I'm gonna fire my staff. Yeah, I am ... The only thing I'm gonna do is fire them and get a new staff."



- Villanova coach Kevin Willard to @LaurenShehadi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6PdSBKa72z — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2026

Unfortunately for Nova, Willard's fiery attitude in the first half was not enough to motivate the Cats to a win. There were multiple lead changes throughout the game, but the Aggies ultimately came through with the dub, 86–76. Now, they'll be the ones to advance to round two, where they'll play No. 1 Arizona, while Willard & co. head home.

A disappointing end to the Big Dance for the first-year coach, who made the jump to Philadelphia after guiding Maryland to the Sweet 16 in the 2025 tournament.

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated