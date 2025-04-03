New Villanova Coach Kevin Willard Addresses His ‘Abrasive’ Comments During Tournament
After four seasons leading the Maryland Terrapins, Kevin Willard is on to a fresh start as head coach of the Villanova Wildcats.
The transition was, uhhh, not the smoothest, shall we say, as Willard’s new gig began to materialize in the middle of the Terps' run through March Madness. The result was a few awkward moments in press conferences and another at the team’s sendoff ahead of the Sweet 16.
Obviously, Maryland fans did not appreciate the coach’s abrupt departure, or his decision to criticize the athletic department on what turned out to be his way out the door, but these things happen in the world of college basketball.
On Wednesday, Willard admitted that his exit probably could have gone a lot better, but insisted that it was time to look forward, not back.
"I think some of my comments during the NCAA tournament probably could have been a little bit less abrasive," Willard said Wednesday, per ESPN. "Unfortunately, sometimes when my passion for my program, my passion for my players comes out, I get a little excited. The only thing I'm going to say is, normal fans just don't understand what went on."
As for those who were disappointed with his departure, Willard said, “I just think it's time that everyone moved on.”
For now, with the college basketball schedule as currently constructed, this is just how things are going to be. Similar to the drama that unfolds in the NFL when coordinators for teams in the Super Bowl are up for head coaching jobs that opened up on teams that didn’t make the playoffs, there is simply going to be some overlap where things get weird.
Still, it’s understandable that Maryland fans weren’t pleased with how things played out, just as Willard is understandbly hopeful everyone is ready to move on to what’s next.
And the cosmic ballet goes on.