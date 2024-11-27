SI

Duke's Cooper Flagg Fired Up Fans After Monster Poster Dunk vs. Kansas

Top prospect Cooper Flagg had a massive slam against Kansas Tuesday night.

Blake Silverman

Duke Blue Devils forward Flagg dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks forward Adams Jr. during the first half at T-Mobile Arena.
Duke Blue Devils forward Flagg dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks forward Adams Jr. during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cooper Flagg has arrived on the college basketball scene.

The potential No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft is off to a hot start for the Duke Blue Devils, averaging close to 18 points and nine rebounds per game through the early season.

Flagg and Duke had their toughest test yet Tuesday night against No. 1 ranked Kansas, where they came up just short and fell 75-72. Flagg had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, but his highlight of the night was a massive slam dunk over Kansas' Flory Bidunga.

The dunk brought fans out of their seats, showing some early excitement for all Flagg can do for Duke this year and what he can bring to the NBA in the future:

NBA fans are already crossing their fingers for Flagg to join their favorite team, too:

Flagg did have four turnovers against Kansas, including a costly one in the last two minutes of the game. He still has plenty of time to develop though, as he's just six games into his college career and still only 17 years old.

Duke (4-2) travels back home for their next game against Seattle on Friday, Nov. 29.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball