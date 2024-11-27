Duke's Cooper Flagg Fired Up Fans After Monster Poster Dunk vs. Kansas
Cooper Flagg has arrived on the college basketball scene.
The potential No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft is off to a hot start for the Duke Blue Devils, averaging close to 18 points and nine rebounds per game through the early season.
Flagg and Duke had their toughest test yet Tuesday night against No. 1 ranked Kansas, where they came up just short and fell 75-72. Flagg had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists, but his highlight of the night was a massive slam dunk over Kansas' Flory Bidunga.
The dunk brought fans out of their seats, showing some early excitement for all Flagg can do for Duke this year and what he can bring to the NBA in the future:
NBA fans are already crossing their fingers for Flagg to join their favorite team, too:
Flagg did have four turnovers against Kansas, including a costly one in the last two minutes of the game. He still has plenty of time to develop though, as he's just six games into his college career and still only 17 years old.
Duke (4-2) travels back home for their next game against Seattle on Friday, Nov. 29.