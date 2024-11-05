SI

Duke's Cooper Flagg Throws Down Thunderous Dunk in First College Game

Flagg was the top recruit in the 2024 class.
Cooper Flagg has arrived.

The consensus top player from the 2024 college basketball recruiting class, made his debut for Duke Monday night and it didn't take him long to go viral for an impressive play.

During the first half of Duke's season-opening game against Maine, the freshman sensation took the ball on the right win, drove towards the middle with his left hand, rose up and threw down a hard dunk with his right hand. It was a stunning drive and play that showed why the 6'9" wing is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Yeah, that was nice. It's safe to say Flagg is probably going to be pretty good.

Just after the half in his debut, the freshman has 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils, who are dominating Maine, as expected.

