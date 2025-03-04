Duke Crowd Goes Crazy As Grant Hill Announced As Commencement Speaker
The Cameron Crazies lived up to their name Monday night when Duke made a special announcement.
In the middle of Duke's 93-60 blowout win over Wake Forest, the school announced its commencement speaker for the 2025 class's graduation. It will be two-time national champion and Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill. As you would expect, the crowd went bonkers.
That's very cool.
Hill played four seasons at Duke beginning with the 1990–91 season. He helped lead the Blue Devils to national titles in '91 and '92, was a second team All-American in '93 and a first-teamer in '94. He was also the ACC Player of the Year in 1994, and had his No. 33 jersey retired by Duke.
Hill was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 3 pick in the 1994 NBA draft and became a seven-time All-Star despite battling injuries throughout his career. He is still considered one of the best players Duke has ever had.
He'll be a great commencement speaker.