Eight NC State Men’s Basketball Coaching Candidates After Will Wade’s Departure

For a second straight year, NC State is in the market for a new head coach.

While rumors of a potential Will Wade reunion in Baton Rouge had buzzed for months, it’s still a bit surprising to see the Wolfpack head coach actually head back to LSU after all that happened at the conclusion of his tenure in 2022. That’s particularly true when you consider LSU may not be a better job than NC State, a place Wade was able to get to the NCAA men’s tournament in his first season and has all the resources necessary to be successful.

Who’s next in Raleigh? Here’s a look at eight potential candidates.

Josh Schertz, Saint Louis

Schertz has entertained a handful of jobs this cycle before eventually signing a massive contract extension at Saint Louis. Would this one be good enough for him to pull the trigger? If so, it’s a name NC State should strongly consider. Schertz runs a sharp offense and has proven to be a gifted roster-builder. His personality would resonate well with NC State fans, matching the type of enthusiasm and energy Wade brought.

Justin Gainey, Tennessee associate head coach

Gainey is from the state, played point guard for NC State and spent time on staff there at one point in his career before eventually becoming Rick Barnes’s top lieutenant in Knoxville, Tenn. He was a candidate for this job the last time around and is clearly ready for his own program. Whether he can get a job of this caliber straight from the assistant ranks is the question.

Tony Skinn, George Mason

Skinn has done a really nice job at George Mason, with 50 combined wins over the last two years. The Patriots stumbled down the stretch to a 3–8 finish after starting 20–2, but Skinn still is deserving of high-major attention. At its best, Skinn’s aggressive defensive system can dictate the tone of games.

Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall

Holloway went to an Elite Eight at Saint Peter’s and has punched above his weight class at a Seton Hall program that has been among the worst resourced in the power conferences from an NIL standpoint. He’s a New Jersey lifer who might not be keen on a move south, but he’s among the few movable high-major targets on the board.

Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway took Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight before punching above his weight class with the Pirates. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mike White, Georgia

White was speculated about as a candidate for this vacancy last time around and has now taken Georgia to the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons. He’s experienced in navigating the modern roster construction world from time swimming with the sharks in the SEC. And while his Florida tenure was somewhat underwhelming, getting to the Dance at Georgia multiple times is a solid feat.

Bob Richey, Furman

It has been a remarkable run of consistent success for Richey at Furman, winning an NCAA tournament game in 2023 and getting back to the Dance in ’26. He has never worked at the high-major level, but has proven to be the type of high-level talent evaluator that should thrive when given elite resources at a job like NC State. He’s familiar with the region and ready for the next step.

Brooks Savage, East Tennessee State

Savage has done a nice job rebuilding the ETSU program and broke through this season with 23 wins and a SoCon regular-season title. He also has experience in the ACC and in the state of North Carolina as an assistant under Steve Forbes at Wake Forest. Savage is a sharp offensive mind and on a clear upward trajectory to get considered for jobs like this moving forward.

Flynn Clayman, High Point

Clayman is a buzzy name right now after leading High Point to an NCAA tournament win and 31 wins overall in his first season on the job—doing it in the state of North Carolina adds fuel to his potential candidacy. This would be a fast move into college basketball’s big time, but a first season like this one makes him at least worth a look.

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