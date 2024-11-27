ESPN Announcer Had Sweet Moment Calling Her Son’s College Game With Louisville
ESPN basketball announcer Debbie Antonelli did something on Wednesday that parents normally only dream of.
While her son Patrick Antonelli entered the game for Louisville against Indiana, his mom was on the sidelines calling the game for ESPN. Antonelli was looking at the court rather "anxiously" and "fidgety" as her son entered the game, the play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins noted.
It was a "dream come true" for the graduate student to be playing for the Cardinals as he apparently grew up with the school's posters on his wall. He played for two minutes in Wednesday's blowout 89–61 win over the No. 14 Hoosiers. He made three free throws, which were his first points scored for Louisville. He also got a steal—and, more importantly, he got to do all that with his mom calling the game.
What a special moment for the mother and son.