Iowa State Big 12 Championship Rings Pay Homage to Popular COVID-era Video Game
En route to a No. 2 seed and an Elite Eight showing in the 2024 March Madness tournament, the Iowa State men's basketball team hoisted a Big 12 trophy after they won their conference tournament.
Those tournaments have a tendency to be quickly forgotten with the hype of the big tournament following so quickly, but the Cyclones have immortalized their achievement with rings for the players that feature a whole bunch of interesting nods and Easter eggs.
Most of the references and inscriptions on the rings are self-explanatory. The face features a throwback Iowa State logo. "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS" is carved into the halo. One side features the score of the final game against Houston, and the other features the name and number of the receiving player.
Then, inside the ring, it gets a little weird. It starts off normal, with an inscription honoring the season.
"29 WINS" and "23-0 AT HOME" are inscribed honoring the success of the season.
Then it says "SEND CODE!" and has a cartoon astronaut character from the multi-player co-operative game "Among Us" that was popular during the pandemic. Both are references to the game, which the school says the team used, "as a bonding piece on road trips throughout the season."
Some may scoff at the reference to an ephemerally popular game on what is supposed to be a lasting memento, but in a few decades, each of these players will be able to quickly glance at this fine piece of jewelry and remember exactly what those road trips were like. That's what they're for, after all, right?