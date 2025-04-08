Michigan State's Jase Richardson Makes Decision On NBA Draft Entry
After a stellar freshman season with Michigan State, guard Jase Richardson is ready for his next chapter.
Richardson plans to enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony Tuesday morning.
"I'm incredibly grateful to my teammates and coaches for the season we had," Richardson, 19, told Givony. "After evaluating everything with my family, this was the best decision for me. We had so many incredible moments as a team. Even though we didn't go as far as I had hoped in the NCAA tournament, this is exactly how I wanted my freshman year to go."
The Spartans lost 70–64 to Auburn in the Elite Eight, but that did little to dull the shine of Richardson's campaign.
He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, and was named to the All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman, and NCAA All-Region teams.
Richardson is the son of guard Jason Richardson, a 2001 All-American at Michigan State who played 13 years in the NBA for five teams.