John Calipari, Arkansas Land Commitment From Five-Star Recruit Meleek Thomas
John Calipari is only in his first year as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team, but he's already building a future winner in Fayetteville. Calipari and Arkansas reportedly secured a huge recruitment win on Monday, landing one of the top guards in the country.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Meleek Thomas, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2025, informed ESPN that he is committing to join the Razorbacks.
Thomas had generated plenty of interest from schools across the country. 247Sports notes that he's received offers from UConn, Kansas, Auburn, and Alabama, in addition to Arkansas. He's ranked as the No. 11 recruit by 247Sports in the class of 2025, while ESPN rates him as the No. 9 player in the class.
Thomas plays in the Overtime Elite league for the City Reapers. The 18-year-old is 6'4" and comes from Pittsburgh, Penn. He's not the only five-star recruit Calipari has secured for the Razorbacks in the class of 2025.
In addition to Thomas, Arkansas has received a commitment from five-star point guard Darius Acuff out of IMG Academy in Detroit, Mich. He committed to play for the Razorbacks in July.