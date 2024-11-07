John Calipari’s First Postgame Press Conference at Arkansas Was an Instant Classic
John Calipari's first postgame press conference as Arkansas coach was one for the ages.
Following the No. 16-ranked Razorbacks' 76-60 win over Lipscomb at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night, Calipari took to the podium to answer questions from the press. Only, the veteran coach spent the first part of his presser in an open stream of consciousness about his team's performance, mainly focusing on the Razorbacks' ability—or lack thereof—to make a three-pointer.
"How about this thought?" Calipari sarcastically said of his team's 4-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc. "You make a three. How about that thought?"
Moments later, Calipari, complete with an exaggerated face expression, proceeded to imitate players—it's not clear if he was talking about current players or past—who criticize him for taking them out of the game following a mistake.
Finally, two minutes into the presser, Calipari paused.
"So you have no questions?" He asked.
When a reporter told Calipari that they were "just waiting for you to stop," he wisecracked, "I don't ever stop."
Here's a condensed—and highly amusing—version of Calipari's media session, courtesy of Cory Stewart on X (formerly Twitter).
And here's the full version in all its glory:
Perhaps the best moment came when Calipari, discussing freshman guard Boogie Fland's 1-for-8 three-point shooting, verbally mimicked the sound of a basketball rattling around the rim while pantomiming the motion with his hand.
After 15 seasons pacing the sidelines for the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari was named the Razorbacks coach back in April, signing a five-year deal with the program. If Wednesday's press conference was any indication he certainly seems energized by the move to Fayetteville.
Arkansas hosts No. 8 Baylor on Saturday night.