Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson Hilariously Fails at Pouring Gatorade on Coach Bill Self
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self became the program's winningest coach in history on Tuesday night after the Jayhawks beat Michigan State, 77–69, in the Champions Classic.
His all-time Kansas record improved to 591–143, surpassing Phog Allen’s record of 590–219 over 39 seasons with the team. It was a huge milestone for the 61-year-old coach to reach.
So, it was expected the Jayhawks would celebrate their legendary coach in the locker room at State Farm Arena after the win. Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ready to shower Self in a Gatorade bath as this is an iconic sports celebration. However, as Self walked into the locker room, Dickinson failed to lift the Gatorade bucket high enough to actually soak the coach and the Gatorade went everywhere.
Dickinson commented on his fail on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"It was a lot heavier than expected," Dickinson wrote with a laughing emoji.
It was a good attempt.
Dickinson scored 28 points with 12 rebounds and three steals in the Jayhawks' win on Tuesday night.