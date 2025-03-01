SI

Kentucky Loses Jaxson Robinson for Season Due to Wrist Injury

The Wildcats' season hit a serious speed bump Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Jaxson Robinson during No. 14 Kentucky's 80–57 win over South Carolina on Feb. 8, 2025.
Jaxson Robinson during No. 14 Kentucky's 80–57 win over South Carolina on Feb. 8, 2025. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
As much as college basketball fans like to lionize the great freshman runs in NCAA men's tournament history, experience often wins games in March.

That's precisely what makes Saturday's news so devastating for No. 17 Kentucky. According to coach Mark Pope via ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson—the team's second-leading scorer—will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury that requires surgery.

Robinson missed Kentucky's 94–78 loss to No. 1 Auburn Saturday afternoon, having aggravated a nagging injury Wednesday as the Wildcats slipped past Oklahoma 83–82.

In 24 games this season, Robinson is averaging 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The 22-year-old has played for four schools—Texas A&M, Arkansas, BYU and Kentucky—in his five-year college career. With the Cougars in 2024 under Pope, he was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play LSU Tuesday in their penultimate regular-season game.

