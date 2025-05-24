LeBron James Was Every Embarrassing Dad During Son Bryce's High School Graduation
Even when you're among the most famous athletes on the planet and fighting to be known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, sometimes you can't help but just be a father. That's exactly what happened to LeBron James this week.
The King took it upon himself to have the perfect dad moment while attending his son Bryce's graduation from Sierra Canyon High School in California on Thursday. After his 17-year-old received his diploma and walked across the stage, LeBron decided to let out quite the interesting screech—one that seemed to attract the attention of just about everyone in attendance.
Take a look—and listen—below:
Bryce cracked a smile and shook his head at his father, who sounded more like Donnie Thornberry than a four-time NBA champion.
Now a high school graduate, Bryce is off to the University of Arizona to play basketball for the Wildcats under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Time will tell whether he'll ultimately join LeBron and his brother, Bronny, on the Lakers one day.