LeBron James Was Every Embarrassing Dad During Son Bryce's High School Graduation

The King couldn't help himself here.

Mike Kadlick

LeBron sits with his son, Bryce, and wife, Savannah. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Even when you're among the most famous athletes on the planet and fighting to be known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, sometimes you can't help but just be a father. That's exactly what happened to LeBron James this week.

The King took it upon himself to have the perfect dad moment while attending his son Bryce's graduation from Sierra Canyon High School in California on Thursday. After his 17-year-old received his diploma and walked across the stage, LeBron decided to let out quite the interesting screech—one that seemed to attract the attention of just about everyone in attendance.

Take a look—and listen—below:

Bryce cracked a smile and shook his head at his father, who sounded more like Donnie Thornberry than a four-time NBA champion.

Now a high school graduate, Bryce is off to the University of Arizona to play basketball for the Wildcats under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Time will tell whether he'll ultimately join LeBron and his brother, Bronny, on the Lakers one day.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

