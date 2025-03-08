SI

Mountain West Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

The Mountain West Conference has held its postseason basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center outside Las Vegas for all but three years of its existence.

The only time the Mountain West Basketball Tournaments weren't held at the near-19,000 seat venue on the campus of UNLV was 2004 to 2006, when the tourneys were played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Confirmed Locations for Mountain West Tournaments for 2026, 2027 and Beyond

In the aftermath of four members leaving for the Pac-12, the remaining Mountain West schools signed a memorandum in September 2024 to remain in the league through 2032. The contract included details about the future of the Mountain West Basketball Tournaments.

Reportedly, the Mountain West will continue to crown its tournament champions in Las Vegas through 2032, but it did not confirm it will keep the end-of-season competitions at the Thomas & Mack Center (which is located just south of Las Vegas in Paradise). T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Arena loom as potential relocation sites.

UNLV, however, contends it will keep hosting the Mountain West tourneys.

In its press release announcing its Mountain West contract extension, UNLV stated that it will "continue to host the conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center throughout the duration of the existing and new contract" — i.e., through 2032.

Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship History

Year

Location

Winner

2000

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

2001

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

BYU

2002

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2003

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Colorado State

2004

Pepsi Center, Denver

Utah

2005

Pepsi Center, Denver

New Mexico

2006

Pepsi Center, Denver

San Diego State

2007

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

2008

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

2009

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah

2010

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2011

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2012

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2013

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2014

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2015

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Wyoming

2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Fresno State

2017

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Nevada

2018

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2019

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah State

2020

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah State

2021

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2022

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2024

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

Mountain West Women's Basketball Championship History

Year

Location

Winner

2000

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah

2001

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Colorado State

2002

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

BYU

2003

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2004

Pepsi Center, Denver

New Mexico

2005

Pepsi Center, Denver

New Mexico

2006

Pepsi Center, Denver

Utah

2007

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2008

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

New Mexico

2009

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah

2010

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2011

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Utah

2012

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

San Diego State

2013

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Fresno State

2014

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Fresno State

2015

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2016

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Colorado State

2017

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2018

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2019

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2020

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Boise State

2021

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Wyoming

2022

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

2023

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

2024

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

UNLV

