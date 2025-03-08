Mountain West Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
The Mountain West Conference has held its postseason basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center outside Las Vegas for all but three years of its existence.
The only time the Mountain West Basketball Tournaments weren't held at the near-19,000 seat venue on the campus of UNLV was 2004 to 2006, when the tourneys were played at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
Confirmed Locations for Mountain West Tournaments for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
In the aftermath of four members leaving for the Pac-12, the remaining Mountain West schools signed a memorandum in September 2024 to remain in the league through 2032. The contract included details about the future of the Mountain West Basketball Tournaments.
Reportedly, the Mountain West will continue to crown its tournament champions in Las Vegas through 2032, but it did not confirm it will keep the end-of-season competitions at the Thomas & Mack Center (which is located just south of Las Vegas in Paradise). T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Arena loom as potential relocation sites.
UNLV, however, contends it will keep hosting the Mountain West tourneys.
In its press release announcing its Mountain West contract extension, UNLV stated that it will "continue to host the conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center throughout the duration of the existing and new contract" — i.e., through 2032.
Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship History
Year
Location
Winner
2000
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV
2001
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
BYU
2002
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2003
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Colorado State
2004
Pepsi Center, Denver
Utah
2005
Pepsi Center, Denver
New Mexico
2006
Pepsi Center, Denver
San Diego State
2007
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV
2008
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV
2009
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah
2010
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2011
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2012
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2013
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2014
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2015
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Wyoming
2016
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Fresno State
2017
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Nevada
2018
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2019
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah State
2020
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah State
2021
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2022
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2023
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2024
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
Mountain West Women's Basketball Championship History
Year
Location
Winner
2000
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah
2001
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Colorado State
2002
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
BYU
2003
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2004
Pepsi Center, Denver
New Mexico
2005
Pepsi Center, Denver
New Mexico
2006
Pepsi Center, Denver
Utah
2007
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2008
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
New Mexico
2009
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah
2010
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2011
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Utah
2012
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
San Diego State
2013
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Fresno State
2014
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Fresno State
2015
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2016
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Colorado State
2017
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2018
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2019
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2020
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Boise State
2021
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Wyoming
2022
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV
2023
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV
2024
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
UNLV