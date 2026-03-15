NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Releases Official 1–68 Seed Rankings, From Duke to Prairie View
The Madness is upon us.
The men’s NCAA tournament bracket is officially out. Unsurprisingly, Duke was selected as the No. 1 overall seed after a dominant regular season, in which the Blue Devils captured the ACC’s regular season crown. Jon Scheyer’s team kept its momentum going in the ACC tournament, capturing the conference title and the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament along with it.
That choice brought little drama. The same can’t be said for the bubble lines. Miami (Ohio), an undefeated team until a stunning loss to UMass in the MAC quarterfinals, made it into the 68-team field despite a weak, heavily scrutinized strength of schedule, edging out power conference programs like Oklahoma and Auburn, which had far fewer wins but more big games on their slates.
Forde Minutes: Everything You Need to Know About Men’s March Madness
Now, with the official release of the full seed rankings from the NCAA’s selection committee, from Duke to the final No. 16 seed, Prairie View, we know where the RedHawks and the rest of the field officially stack up.
March Madness No. 1 seeds
1. Duke (32–2), ACC champion
2. Arizona (32–2), Big 12 champion
3. Michigan (31–3)
4. Florida (26–7)
No. 2 seeds
5. Houston (28–6)
6. UConn (29–5)
7. Iowa State (27–7)
8. Purdue (27–8), Big Ten champion
No. 3 seeds
9. Michigan State (25–7)
10. Illinois (24–8)
11. Gonzaga (30–3), WCC champion
12. Virginia (29–5)
No. 4 seeds
13. Nebraska (26–6)
14. Alabama (23–9)
15. Kansas (23–10)
16. Arkansas (26–8), SEC champion
No. 5 seeds
17. Vanderbilt (26–8)
18. St. John’s (28–6), Big East champion
19. Texas Tech (22–10)
20. Wisconsin (24–10)
No. 6 seeds
21. Tennessee (22–11)
22. North Carolina (24–8)
23. Louisville (23–10)
24. BYU (23–11)
No. 7 seeds
25. Kentucky (21–13)
26. Saint Mary’s (27–5)
27. Miami (Fla.) (25–8)
28. UCLA (23–11)
No. 8 seeds
29. Clemson (24–10)
30. Villanova (24–8)
31. Ohio State (21–12)
32. Georgia (22–10)
No. 9 seeds
33. Utah State (28–6), Mountain West champion
34. TCU (22–11)
35. Saint Louis (28–5)
36. Iowa (21–12)
No. 10 seeds
37. Santa Clara (26–8)
38. UCF (21–11)
39. Missouri (20–12)
40. Texas A&M (21–11)
No. 11 seeds
41. NC State (20–13), First Four
42. Texas (18–14), First Four
43. SMU (20–13), First Four
44. Miami (Ohio) (31–1), First Four
45. VCU (27–7), Atlantic 10 champion
46. South Florida (25–8), American champion
No. 12 seeds
47. McNeese (28–5), Southland champion
48. Akron (29–5), MAC champion
49. Northern Iowa (23–12), Missouri Valley champion
50. High Point (30–4), Big South champion
No. 13 seeds
51. California Baptist (25–8), WAC champion
52. Hofstra (24–10), CAA champion
53. Troy (22–11), Sun Belt champion
54. Hawai’i (24–8), Big West champion
No. 14 seeds
55. North Dakota State (27–7), Summit League champion
56. Penn (18–11), Ivy League champion
57. Wright State (23–11), Horizon League champion
58. Kennesaw State (21–13), Conference USA champion
No. 15 seeds
59. Tennessee State (23–9), Ohio Valley champion
60. Idaho (21–14), Big Sky champion
61. Furman (22–12), SoCon champion
62. Queens (21–13), Atlantic Sun champion
No. 16 seeds
63. Siena (23–11), MAAC champion
64. LIU (24–10), NEC champion
65. Howard (23–10), MEAC champion, First Four
66. UMBC (24–8), America East champion, First Four
67. Lehigh (18–16), Patriot League champion, First Four
68. Prairie View (18–17), SWAC champion, First Four
The men’s NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 17, with a second pair of matchups on Wednesday, March 18. The Round of 64 tips off on Thursday, March 19.
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Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.