NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Releases Official 1–68 Seed Rankings, From Duke to Prairie View

The Madness is upon us.

The men’s NCAA tournament bracket is officially out. Unsurprisingly, Duke was selected as the No. 1 overall seed after a dominant regular season, in which the Blue Devils captured the ACC’s regular season crown. Jon Scheyer’s team kept its momentum going in the ACC tournament, capturing the conference title and the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament along with it.

That choice brought little drama. The same can’t be said for the bubble lines. Miami (Ohio), an undefeated team until a stunning loss to UMass in the MAC quarterfinals, made it into the 68-team field despite a weak, heavily scrutinized strength of schedule, edging out power conference programs like Oklahoma and Auburn, which had far fewer wins but more big games on their slates.

Forde Minutes: Everything You Need to Know About Men’s March Madness

Now, with the official release of the full seed rankings from the NCAA’s selection committee, from Duke to the final No. 16 seed, Prairie View, we know where the RedHawks and the rest of the field officially stack up.

March Madness No. 1 seeds

1. Duke (32–2), ACC champion

2. Arizona (32–2), Big 12 champion

3. Michigan (31–3)

4. Florida (26–7)

No. 2 seeds



5. Houston (28–6)

6. UConn (29–5)

7. Iowa State (27–7)

8. Purdue (27–8), Big Ten champion

No. 3 seeds

9. Michigan State (25–7)

10. Illinois (24–8)

11. Gonzaga (30–3), WCC champion

12. Virginia (29–5)

No. 4 seeds

13. Nebraska (26–6)

14. Alabama (23–9)

15. Kansas (23–10)

16. Arkansas (26–8), SEC champion

No. 5 seeds

17. Vanderbilt (26–8)

18. St. John’s (28–6), Big East champion

19. Texas Tech (22–10)

20. Wisconsin (24–10)

No. 6 seeds

21. Tennessee (22–11)

22. North Carolina (24–8)

23. Louisville (23–10)

24. BYU (23–11)

No. 7 seeds

25. Kentucky (21–13)

26. Saint Mary’s (27–5)

27. Miami (Fla.) (25–8)

28. UCLA (23–11)

No. 8 seeds

29. Clemson (24–10)

30. Villanova (24–8)

31. Ohio State (21–12)

32. Georgia (22–10)

No. 9 seeds

33. Utah State (28–6), Mountain West champion

34. TCU (22–11)

35. Saint Louis (28–5)

36. Iowa (21–12)

No. 10 seeds

37. Santa Clara (26–8)

38. UCF (21–11)

39. Missouri (20–12)

40. Texas A&M (21–11)

No. 11 seeds

41. NC State (20–13), First Four

42. Texas (18–14), First Four

43. SMU (20–13), First Four

44. Miami (Ohio) (31–1), First Four

45. VCU (27–7), Atlantic 10 champion

46. South Florida (25–8), American champion

No. 12 seeds

47. McNeese (28–5), Southland champion

48. Akron (29–5), MAC champion

49. Northern Iowa (23–12), Missouri Valley champion

50. High Point (30–4), Big South champion

No. 13 seeds

51. California Baptist (25–8), WAC champion

52. Hofstra (24–10), CAA champion

53. Troy (22–11), Sun Belt champion

54. Hawai’i (24–8), Big West champion

No. 14 seeds

55. North Dakota State (27–7), Summit League champion

56. Penn (18–11), Ivy League champion

57. Wright State (23–11), Horizon League champion

58. Kennesaw State (21–13), Conference USA champion

No. 15 seeds

59. Tennessee State (23–9), Ohio Valley champion

60. Idaho (21–14), Big Sky champion

61. Furman (22–12), SoCon champion

62. Queens (21–13), Atlantic Sun champion

No. 16 seeds

63. Siena (23–11), MAAC champion

64. LIU (24–10), NEC champion

65. Howard (23–10), MEAC champion, First Four

66. UMBC (24–8), America East champion, First Four

67. Lehigh (18–16), Patriot League champion, First Four

68. Prairie View (18–17), SWAC champion, First Four

The men’s NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 17, with a second pair of matchups on Wednesday, March 18. The Round of 64 tips off on Thursday, March 19.

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

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