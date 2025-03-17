North Carolina Behind Schedule After Travel Issues Cause Late Arrival for First Four
As controversy swirls about its selection for the men's NCAA tournament, North Carolina appears to be having trouble just getting there.
The Tar Heels' flight was delayed out of Raleigh–Durham International Airport Monday afternoon, according to a Monday afternoon report from Luke DeCock of The (Raleigh) News & Observer.
“North Carolina’s press conference and practice will be delayed due to travel issues,” the NCAA said in a statement via DeCock; both of those events were scheduled to take place in the early evening.
The No. 11 Tar Heels are scheduled to play No. 11 San Diego State in the First Four Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will play Ole Miss in the first round Friday afternoon.
North Carolina, the last team in the field, saw its selection met with considerable blowback—and if it wants to shut the doubters up, it will have a tall task ahead of it.