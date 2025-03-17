Printable 2025 NIT Bracket, Schedule & Score Updates
While the NCAA tournament takes most of the headlines, the NIT provides fans with even more college hoops action.
Comprised on teams that missed the cut for the NCAA tournament, the NIT is a smaller field that uses college campuses until the semifinals. That means crowds get rowdy and momentum is king.
The teams competing in the NIT might be smaller names compared to those in the big dance, but there's no shortage of great basketball in the NIT.
So here's a printable bracket, the complete NIT field and how to watch the games.
Printable NIT Bracket
Click here to find the complete NIT bracket. Clicking on it will bring you to a downloadable PDF file to print and fill out on your own.
NIT Schedule, Games, Broadcast Information
First Round (Tuesday, March 18)
- No. 3 St. Bonaventure vs. Kent St., 7 p.m. on ESPNU
- No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Jacksonville St., 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 4 Middle Tenn. vs. Chattanooga, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 3 Arkansas St. vs. Saint Louis, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
- No. 4 Oklahoma St. vs. Wichita St., 9 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 2 Santa Clara vs. UC Riverside, 11 p.m. on ESPNU
- No. 2 Stanford vs. CSUN, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
First Round (Wednesday, March 19)
- No. 1 Dayton vs. Fla. Atlantic, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 2 George Mason vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 3 Saint Joseph's vs. UAB, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 2 North Texas vs. Furman, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 3 Bradley vs. North Ala., 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 1 SMU vs. UNI, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
- No. 1 UC Irvine vs. Northern Colorado, 10 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 1 San Francisco vs. Utah Valley, 11 p.m. on ESPNU
- No. 4 San Jose State vs. Loyola Chicago, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
The NIT second round begins on Saturday, March 22 and finishes on Sunday, March 23. The quarterfinal games take place on Tuesday, March 25 and Wednesday, March 26. The semifinals will air on ESPN on Tuesday, April 1. The NIT championship game is also airing on ESPN on Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
Once the NIT games begin, the first round matchups will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Typically, ESPNU is not included in basic cable packages and would require some sort of upgrade to a mid-level package.
Second round games are again on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Quarterfinals matchups are strictly on ESPN2.
DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV all carry ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Sling TV requires the Sports Extra package to get ESPNU.
Service
Includes ESPN, ESPN and ESPNU?
Free Trial?
Price
DirecTV Stream
Yes
Yes
$86.99
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
Yes
$82.99
fuboTV
Yes
Yes
$84.99
YouTube TV
Yes
Yes
$82.99
Sling
Yes (ESPNU requires Sports Extra)
No
$60.99