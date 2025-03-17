Printable 2025 Women's NIT Bracket, Schedule & Score Updates
The 48-team field for the WNIT was announced on Sunday night, providing even more basketball for fans to consume in the month of March.
Matchups and broadcast details won't be announced until Monday, but here's all we know so far about the women's NIT.
Printable WNIT Bracket
A printable bracket from the official NIT website is available as a PDF on the WNIT website.
Please note that this will be updated after the matchups are revealed on Monday, March 17.
WNIT Teams
Below is the full list of automatic qualifiers, their record and their conference.
Army West Point (24–7) – Patriot
Bryant (17–14) – America East
Central Arkansas (23–9) – Atlantic Sun
Howard (21–11) – Mid-Eastern Athletic
Lindenwood (21–10) – Ohio Valley
Longwood (22–11) – Big South
Siena (17–13) – Metro Atlantic
Stonehill (17–15) – Northeast
Tarleton State (20–13) – Western Athletic
Texas Southern (16–15) – Southwestern Athletic
Troy (20–13) – Sun Belt
Below is the full list of teams receiving at-large bids, their record and their conference.
Abilene Christian (20–12) – Western Athletic
Air Force (18–14) – Mountain West
Alabama A&M (21–10) – Southwestern Athletic
Buffalo (25–7) – Mid-American
Butler (15–17) – Big East
Campbell (21–12) – Coastal Athletic
Chattanooga (16–14) – Southern
Cleveland State (24–9) – Horizon
Coastal Carolina (23–8) – Sun Belt
Colgate (23–9) – Patriot
College of Charleston (24–7) – Coastal Athletic
Coppin State (18–14) – Mid-Eastern
Duquesne (19–12) – Atlantic 10
Illinois State (21–12) – Missouri Valley
Lamar (22–8) – Southland
Lipscomb (20–11) – Atlantic Sun
Louisiana Tech (16–15) – Conference USA
Miami OH (19–11) – Mid-American
Navy (19–11) – Patriot
New Mexico State (17–15) – Conference USA
North Dakota State (19–11) – Summit
North Texas (24–8) – American Athletic
Northwestern State (16–15) – Southland
Old Dominion (17–15) – Sun Belt
Pacific (15–18) – West Coast
Purdue Fort Wayne (25–8) – Horizon
Rutgers (11–19) – Big Ten
Saint Mary’s (14–16) – West Coast
Southern Indiana (22–12) – Ohio Valley
Tulsa (17–14) – American Athletic
UAB (16–15) – American Athletic
UIC (14–17) – Missouri Valley
UIW (18–13) – Southland
UMass (16–14) – Atlantic 10
Utah Valley (18–12) – WAC
UT Arlington (17–13) – Western Athletic
Washington State (20–13) – West Coast
WNIT Tournament Schedule & Key Dates
Round
Date(s)
Round 1
March 20–22
Round 2
March 23–25
Super 16
March 26–28
Great 8
March 29–31
Fab 4
April 1–2
Championship
April 5
How to Watch the WNIT
CBS owns the broadcast rights for the women's NIT and the championship game will be aired on CBS Sports Network. Other games will likely air on CBS Sports Network or stream online.
More information will be available on Monday, March 17 after the matchups are revealed.