Purdue Guard Braden Smith Announces Return to Boilermakers for Senior Season
The Purdue Boilermakers got some extremely welcome news on Monday when standout guard Braden Smith announced his intention to return to school for his senior campaign.
Smith enjoyed a strong junior season for Purdue, during which he averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while shooting at a 38.1% clip from three-point range. Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for his contributions this past season and was also a Consensus All-American and was selected to the All Big Ten First Team.
Smith announced his decision to return to West Lafayette via his Instagram account. He left a brief message for fans, too, which read, "Running it back one last time. Purdue has given me everything: memories, challenges, growth and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers. Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation. Let's make this year unforgettable."
Smith helped guide the Boilermakers to a 24–12 season and a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten, as well as a Sweet 16 berth. He was part of the team that made it to the national final in 2023–24 but lost to UConn in the championship game.
Getting the team leader and experienced guard back for one final season is huge for Purdue as they look to win the program's first-ever national championship.