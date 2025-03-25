Rebecca Lobo Gives Sobering Take on USC's Title Chances Following JuJu Watkins Injury
USC cruised into the Sweet 16 with a lopsided 96–59 victory over Mississippi State on Monday night, but was delivered a brutal blow as JuJu Watkins went down with a torn ACL. The sophomore sensation is on a collision course with various player of the year awards and her impact for the Trojans is tough to overstate.
Rebecca Lobo joined Get Up on Tuesday morning to try to explain how crucial Watkins is to USC and offered a stark look at how their title chances may have evaporated due to the unfortunate injury.
"I don't know what any of the teams left in the tournament have a player who is as important to their success as JuJu Watkins is to USC's," Lobo said. "Without her on the floor, this is not a USC team I think could win a national championship."
USC must now get past Kansas State and either Oklahoma or UConn to make it to the Final Four. It's impossible to even begin to replace what they lose with Watkins out yet there are some reasons for optimism. First, they were able to play spectacularly after losing her on Monday. And now they'll get a few days of practice time to formulate a new plan. Then there's a chance that all the emotional outpouring of support could carry them energy-wise once the initial disappointment dissipates.