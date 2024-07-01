Star Recruit Jeremiah Fears Decommits From Illinois
Illinois just lost a huge piece of its 2025 basketball recruiting class.
Jeremiah Fears, a star guard out of Chicago, has decided to reopen his recruitment after being committed to the Illini since January. Reports suggest Fears plans to reclassify to the 2024 class and enter college this fall instead of next year.
Fears took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain his decision:
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Illini nation for all the love and support they have given me and my family during my recruitment and commitment," he wrote. "I'd like to express my appreciation to Coach Underwood and his staff for their open communication and trust in me as a prospective next great guard to perform at the State Farm Center. Please trust my full intention was to enter Champaign in the class of 2025 and help contribute to the continued ascension in the BIG10. With that being said, after further consideration and meaningful conversations with my family, I'll be reopening my recruitment and exploring other opportunities."
Fears is the younger brother of Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears, who just finished his freshman year with the Spartans. The older Fears brother averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 15.3 minutes per game over 12 games played. His season was cut short after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg last December.
According to the 247Sports Composite, the younger Fears brother is the 32nd-ranked player in the nation and the sixth-ranked combo guard. He was a member of the USA Basketball under-18 team that won the FIBA AmeriCup earlier in June. He currently plays for AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.
He'll be a hot commodity on the open market. Providence and Tennessee received recruiting visits from Fears before he committed to Illinois.