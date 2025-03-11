Texas Coach Had Heartfelt Promise to Student Reporters Who Drove 16 Hours to Cover Team
Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer was impressed at the SEC tournament this year.
In addition to the great performance of his players on the court—the Longhorns made it to the championship game before falling to South Carolina—there was a group of student reporters that Schaefer made sure to shout out after the tournament came to a close.
Speaking with media after the championship game, Schaefer acknowledged a trio of student reporters who had driven 16 hours to cover the team in the SEC tournament in Greenville, S.C.
“I want you all to know, when it comes time to get a job, you put me on your resume. That’s really unique, and I’m proud that you guys are here,” Schaefer told the reporters. “I’m proud that you take enough pride in your job that you would do that. Because you don’t have to do that, and I think people need to know that. So thank you for being here.”
Schaefer knows that the trek to South Carolina was a strong show of commitment from the reporters who came out cover the Longhorns, and something they didn’t have to do.