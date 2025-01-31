SI

Tiff in Oklahoma-LSU Women's Basketball Clash Ends With Pair of Ejections

Things became chippy between the Sooners and Tigers.

Patrick Andres

Sa'Myah Smith during No. 7 LSU's 95–36 win over Northwestern State on Nov. 8, 2024.
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oklahoma and LSU may be new SEC rivals, but on Thursday they battled like old foes.

A dustup between the No. 13 Sooners and No. 7 Tigers ended with the ejection of two players just under six minutes into the two teams' first contest as conference-mates Thursday evening in Baton Rouge, La.

With Oklahoma holding an early 12–11 lead, LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith fouled Sooners center Beatrice Culliton. The two players exchanged words, and Smith shoved Culliton to the ground.

Defending her teammate, Sooners forward Liz Scott retailiated by pushing Smith. Coaches and players quickly intervened to defuse the fracas before it escalated any further.

Scott and Smith exited with zero and two points on the evening, respectively, as they left their teams shorthanded during a pivotal SEC clash.

The former is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season, while the latter has posted 5.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Published
