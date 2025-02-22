Tom Izzo Reacts to Michigan Player Proposing to Girlfriend After Loss to Michigan State
Tom Izzo led the Michigan State Spartans to a big-time win on Friday night, marching into Ann Arbor to defeat the rival Michigan Wolverines, 75-62. The No. 12 Spartans were not quite the biggest winners of the evening, however, as Michigan center Vlad Goldin successfully proposed to his girlfriend on the Crisler Center hardwood after the 14th-ranked Wolverines fell.
On Saturday, Izzo made an appearance on College GameDay and was asked about his opponent's big moment following the loss. Specifically, Izzo was asked if he at all felt bad for handing Goldin a defeat right before he dropped to one knee. The longtime Spartans coach had a funny response.
"Doesn't bother me at all," Izzo said. "I wish him and her all the luck in the world... I wish him a great marriage and 70 years of togetherness but right now I'm just going to worry about winning a game."
About what one would expect from Izzo. There are few rivalries quite like Michigan-Michigan State showdowns. The most recent meeting delivered, both on and off the court.