Tony Bennett's Retirement Mere Weeks Before Virginia's Season Sent Fans Reeling
As exits go, this was a surprising one from a timing standpoint.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett told the Cavaliers' athletic staff Thursday he would retire effective immediately, according to SI's Pat Forde; the news was eventually confirmed by the program.
The move ended a 15-year tenure for Bennett with Virginia, during which he rode a plodding, defensive-minded style of basketball to 364 wins (in addition to 69 with Washington State). After becoming the first 16-seed to lose to a one-seed in the NCAA men's tournament in 2018, he steered the Cavaliers to a dramatic national championship in 2019.
College basketball fans were taken aback by the news, especially with Virginia's opener against Campbell just 20 days away.
Fans naturally wondered if Bennett's exit would lead to—perish the thought—a higher-scoring Cavaliers team.
ACC rivals rejoiced at never having to play Bennett again.
Many naturally wondered about the timing of the announcement, and commended his accomplishments.
Purdue took some shade in the wake of Virginia's 2019 title.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright saluted a contemporary, as did other college basketball coaches.
All in all, defense-related jokes abounded.
Regardless of the reasoning for his exit, Bennett will be remembered fondly in Charlottesville, Va. and beyond.