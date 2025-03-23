SI

UConn’s Dan Hurley Appeared to Tell Assistant Coach to 'Shut Up' During Loss to Florida

Andy Nesbitt

Dan Hurley had a blunt message for one of his assistant coaches during Sunday's loss to Florida.
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies were knocked out of the men's NCAA tournament on Sunday with a 77-75 loss to the No. 1-seed Florida Gators. It was a fun battle between two very good programs but in the end, UConn had its hopes of a three-peat come to an end.

Hurley, who led UConn to two straight championships and passed up an opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers last year to try to win a third title, was furious after the game as cameras caught him yelling about the refs as he made his way to the locker room.

He was also heated during the game and the CBS broadcast caught him appearing to tell assistant coach Luke Murray to "shut up" while he was busy yelling about something else:

That's not the nicest thing to do but when you're in the heat of battle things are going to be said in the moment and Murray probably didn't take any offense to it.

But it was just another tough look for Hurley, who was blasted by fans for his postgame behavior.

Andy Nesbitt
