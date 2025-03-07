Watch March Madness 2025: Which Channel Is TBS on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and More?
The NCAA tournament is almost here. In just a few weeks, office and school productivity will crash as the nation turns to a full slate of games on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21.
It will be, as it always is, pure madness.
And let’s face it, you don’t want to miss a single minute of the action. You’ve got a perfect bracket to keep an eye on, after all.
In order to do just that, you’re going to need to know what channel your game of choice is on. We’re here to help, with a breakdown of TBS channels by cable provider/streaming service.
Which Channels Air March Madness Games?
The Selection Show, where the full field of men’s basketball teams is revealed for the NCAA tournament, will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET.
The First Four games will be shown exclusively on TruTV. First- and second-round matchups will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be carried by CBS, TBS and TruTV.
CBS will be the singular network to air the Final Four and national championship game.
Round
City
Dates
Channels
First Four
Dayton, Ohio
March 18-19
TruTV
First/Second
Lexington, Kentucky
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Providence, Rhode Island
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Wichita, Kansas
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Denver
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Milwaukee
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Raleigh
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Seattle
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Cleveland
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
East Regional
Newark, N.J.
March 27-29
CBS, TBS, TruTV
West Regional
San Francisco
March 27-29
CBS, TBS, TruTV
South Regional
Atlanta
March 28-30
CBS, TBS, TruTV
Midwest Regional
Indianapolis
March 28-30
CBS, TBS, TruTV
Final Four
San Antonio
April 5
CBS
National Championship
San Antonio
April 7
CBS
Which Channel Is TBS on Major Cable & Satellite Providers?
TBS is carried by all major cable and satellite providers. The channel listing may vary based on your geographic location, so be sure to check your provider’s website or guide for a full breakdown.
Cable Provider
Channel No.
DirecTV
247
Dish
139
Optimum
39
Cox
varies by region
Spectrum
varies by region
Xfinity
varies by region
How to Watch TBS Without Cable
Warner Bros. Discovery Networks is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, which resulted in fuboTV dropping all channels from the network. However, there are still plenty of other options for streaming TBSwithout a cable subscription.
Streaming Service
Free Trial?
Starting Price
DirecTV Stream
Yes
$74.99
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
$95.99
Sling TV
No
$45.99
YouTube TV
Yes
$82.99