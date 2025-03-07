SI

Watch March Madness 2025: Which Channel Is TBS on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and More?

The Selection Sunday show will be broadcast on CBS on March 16, at 6 p.m. ET.  | John Reed-Imagn Images
The NCAA tournament is almost here. In just a few weeks, office and school productivity will crash as the nation turns to a full slate of games on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21. 

It will be, as it always is, pure madness

And let’s face it, you don’t want to miss a single minute of the action. You’ve got a perfect bracket to keep an eye on, after all. 

In order to do just that, you’re going to need to know what channel your game of choice is on. We’re here to help, with a breakdown of TBS channels by cable provider/streaming service.

Which Channels Air March Madness Games?

The Selection Show, where the full field of men’s basketball teams is revealed for the NCAA tournament, will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET. 

The First Four games will be shown exclusively on TruTV. First- and second-round matchups will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be carried by CBS, TBS and TruTV. 

CBS will be the singular network to air the Final Four and national championship game. 

Round

City

Dates

Channels

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

March 18-19

TruTV

First/Second

Lexington, Kentucky

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Providence, Rhode Island

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Wichita, Kansas

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Denver

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Milwaukee

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Raleigh

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Seattle

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Cleveland

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

East Regional

Newark, N.J.

March 27-29

CBS, TBS, TruTV

West Regional

San Francisco

March 27-29

CBS, TBS, TruTV

South Regional

Atlanta

March 28-30

CBS, TBS, TruTV

Midwest Regional

Indianapolis

March 28-30

CBS, TBS, TruTV

Final Four

San Antonio

April 5

CBS

National Championship

San Antonio

April 7

CBS

Which Channel Is TBS on Major Cable & Satellite Providers?

TBS is carried by all major cable and satellite providers. The channel listing may vary based on your geographic location, so be sure to check your provider’s website or guide for a full breakdown. 

Cable Provider

Channel No.

DirecTV

247

Dish

139

Optimum

39

Cox

varies by region

Spectrum

varies by region

Xfinity

varies by region

How to Watch TBS Without Cable

Warner Bros. Discovery Networks is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, which resulted in fuboTV dropping all channels from the network. However, there are still plenty of other options for streaming TBSwithout a cable subscription.

Streaming Service

Free Trial?

Starting Price

DirecTV Stream

Yes

$74.99

Hulu + Live TV

Yes

$95.99

Sling TV

No

$45.99

YouTube TV

Yes

$82.99

